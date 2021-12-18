First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the November 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.57. 8,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,083. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.67. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $27.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.001 per share. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the third quarter worth about $276,000.

