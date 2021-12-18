First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,539,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,778,029 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 4.16% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $281,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 111,073 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 66,915 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 71,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.64. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd.

