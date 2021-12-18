First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by HC Advisors LLC

HC Advisors LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,645 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up 6.5% of HC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. HC Advisors LLC owned 0.62% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $9,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 84,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 24,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 9,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $35.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $35.52.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

