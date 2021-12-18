First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the November 15th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 110.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the third quarter valued at $1,726,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 22.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 16.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 57.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund stock opened at $168.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.86. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $131.53 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83.

