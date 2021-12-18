First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Stock Holdings Increased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.06% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 155.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR opened at $51.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.70. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $56.58.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.