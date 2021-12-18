First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stake Boosted by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,264 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Archer Investment Corp owned about 0.13% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $10,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,401,000 after purchasing an additional 18,468 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $902,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 201.7% during the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 119,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 79,798 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 108.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 65,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 80,377 shares in the last quarter.

FPE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.28. 1,390,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,404. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.53.

