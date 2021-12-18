First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,050 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.14% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $71,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,323,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,473 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 39.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,595,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,413 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,260,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,795,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,350,000 after purchasing an additional 220,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 85.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,920,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,269,000 after purchasing an additional 884,855 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $50.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.12. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $52.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%.

