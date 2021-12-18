First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFEU. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF stock opened at $75.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.71. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.84 and a fifty-two week high of $79.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

