First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the November 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 218.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $47.67 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.67 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.