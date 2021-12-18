Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,205 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $4,537,434.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FISV opened at $103.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.11. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.05.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

