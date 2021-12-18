Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,274 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Brigham Minerals worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 111,563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $20.56 on Friday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.89 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $41.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,454.41%.

MNRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $181,583.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $365,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,964 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

