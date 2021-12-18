Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,919,000 after acquiring an additional 225,447 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,495,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,089,000 after acquiring an additional 60,406 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 62.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $957,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 58.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $747,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 59.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $585,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU stock opened at $142.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.14 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.38. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIDU. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays began coverage on Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Erste Group lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.94.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.