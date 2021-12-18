Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,919,000 after acquiring an additional 225,447 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,495,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,089,000 after acquiring an additional 60,406 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 62.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $957,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 58.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $747,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 59.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $585,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.
BIDU stock opened at $142.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.14 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.38. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.03.
Baidu Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
