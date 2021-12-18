Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,974 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Manitowoc worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 1,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,925 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 113.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 93,351 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 4.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,440,000 after buying an additional 58,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,455,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,665,000 after buying an additional 56,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,620,000 after buying an additional 48,678 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of MTW opened at $17.68 on Friday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $619.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $404.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

