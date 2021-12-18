Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Anika Therapeutics worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1,515.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 18.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 92,860.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIK opened at $37.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $539.80 million, a PE ratio of -91.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.16. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average of $41.38.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $39.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.45 million. Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

