Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 142,256 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

Shares of GE opened at $91.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.87, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 1-year low of $82.88 and a 1-year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

