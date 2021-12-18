Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Myriad Genetics worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYGN stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average is $31.15. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 1.58. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $44,829.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 11,732 shares of company stock worth $386,549 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

