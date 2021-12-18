Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 45,132 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of NeoPhotonics worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 29,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 52,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $261,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yanbing Li sold 38,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $595,447.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 376,078 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,477. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NPTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

Shares of NPTN opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $799.91 million, a PE ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. NeoPhotonics’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoPhotonics Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

