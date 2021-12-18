Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,153 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Baozun worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Baozun by 318.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Baozun by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Baozun by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Baozun stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.35. Baozun Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). Baozun had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $294.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BZUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

