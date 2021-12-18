Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,153 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Baozun worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Baozun by 318.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Baozun by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Baozun by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.
Baozun stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.35. Baozun Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.14.
BZUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.
Baozun Profile
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
