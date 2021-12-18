Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of AnaptysBio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 63,124 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 3,944.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 36,843 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 50,175 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $35.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $978.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.00 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average is $27.45. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $37.89.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.61. AnaptysBio had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 6.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 15,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $479,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,941 shares of company stock worth $2,339,392 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

