Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 601,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 241.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

In related news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

COLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.14.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.