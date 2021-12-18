Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PZZA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,285,000 after buying an additional 209,916 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 269,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,159,000 after buying an additional 162,047 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 539,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,390,000 after buying an additional 158,727 shares during the period. Stamina Capital Management LP boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 295.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 200,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1,578.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 146,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,343,000 after purchasing an additional 138,146 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $131.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -319.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $78.41 and a one year high of $140.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.35.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -341.46%.

In other news, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $1,668,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,350 shares of company stock worth $2,694,256 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.