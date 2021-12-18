Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in LHC Group by 568.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 21,038.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHCG opened at $129.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.62. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $223.80.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.91.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

