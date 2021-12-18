Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,487 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $310.79 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.41 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.44.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

