Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 9,934 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,934 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $194,383,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 426.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,449,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,678,000 after buying an additional 1,984,796 shares in the last quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 1,435,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,346,000 after buying an additional 659,898 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,396,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,037,000 after buying an additional 280,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 849,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,748,000 after buying an additional 143,490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $86.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.30. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

