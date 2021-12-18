Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.09 Million

Analysts expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to post sales of $165.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.84 million and the highest is $165.50 million. Five9 posted sales of $127.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year sales of $601.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600.84 million to $601.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $745.92 million, with estimates ranging from $742.80 million to $753.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Five9.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $136.54 on Friday. Five9 has a 52 week low of $122.33 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.55 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total transaction of $619,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total transaction of $1,949,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,960 shares of company stock worth $8,215,947 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Five9 by 5.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 6.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the second quarter worth $240,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the second quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 16.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.