Flamingo (FLM) Achieves Market Cap of $52.95 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last week, Flamingo has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000753 BTC on popular exchanges. Flamingo has a market cap of $52.95 million and approximately $11.03 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00054411 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.59 or 0.08396360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00077466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,888.87 or 1.00085571 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00050496 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

