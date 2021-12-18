Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.80. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $31.98, with a volume of 1,581 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $59.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDL. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $483,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experience and typical of casual restaurant chains.

