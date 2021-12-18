FLO 1-Day Volume Hits $60,018.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One FLO coin can now be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

