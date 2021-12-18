Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

OTCMKTS FLUIF remained flat at $$39.10 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average of $40.63. Fluidra has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $43.25.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

