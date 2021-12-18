FOAM Price Tops $0.0587 on Major Exchanges (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. One FOAM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0587 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FOAM has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $18.58 million and approximately $83,701.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00041629 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007271 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

