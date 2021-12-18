Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 35,230 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 123.7% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 58.8% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $19.77 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nomura downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.85.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $1,478,088.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

