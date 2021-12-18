Formation Fi Price Hits $0.0471 (FORM)

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Formation Fi coin can now be bought for $0.0471 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Formation Fi has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $265,779.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Formation Fi has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00054411 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.59 or 0.08396360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00077466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,888.87 or 1.00085571 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00050496 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Formation Fi Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

