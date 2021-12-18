Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the November 15th total of 105,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 11.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FWP traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,590. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.73. Forward Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $20.31.

Forward Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicinal treatment for inflammatory and neurological indications. It focuses on the immunomodulatory compound dimethyl fumarate and its derivatives. The company was founded by Florian Schönharting on July 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

