Foster & Motley Inc. Has $48.36 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,249,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,272 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 4.0% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.17% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $48,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $37.93 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.69.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.