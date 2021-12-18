Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,773 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 167,610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,455,000 after buying an additional 18,594 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 33.2% during the third quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $2,362,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.57.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $84.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.50. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $98.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

