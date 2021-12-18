Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,736 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,887,733,000 after acquiring an additional 947,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,502,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,789,779,000 after buying an additional 241,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of International Paper by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,124,000 after buying an additional 820,092 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 6.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,648,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,924,000 after buying an additional 482,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,382,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,016,000 after buying an additional 510,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IP shares. Truist started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

IP stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.83. International Paper has a 52-week low of $44.88 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.57%.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

