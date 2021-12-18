Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,352 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.74.

TXN stock opened at $186.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.41 and a 200-day moving average of $191.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $159.56 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

