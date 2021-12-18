Foster & Motley Inc. Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,070 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.0% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $56,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $53,617,356.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,787,218 shares of company stock valued at $951,802,633. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $138.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.33. The stock has a market cap of $384.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

