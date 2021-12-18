Fountainhead AM LLC Has $18.40 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,633 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 8.9% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fountainhead AM LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $18,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VV stock opened at $214.62 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $171.48 and a one year high of $221.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.33.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.