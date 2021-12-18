Fountainhead AM LLC Has $5.94 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,341 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 2.9% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period.

EFV opened at $49.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.81. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

