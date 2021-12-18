Fountainhead AM LLC Sells 4,692 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Fountainhead AM LLC cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 0.5% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,575,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919,562 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,350,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,651,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,197,000 after buying an additional 3,282,292 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,998,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,856,000 after buying an additional 2,066,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,578,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

BMY opened at $61.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.64 billion, a PE ratio of -25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.87.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

