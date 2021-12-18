Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Fox Factory worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $158.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.74. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $101.82 and a 52-week high of $190.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.