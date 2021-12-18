Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,790 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 16,677 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after purchasing an additional 95,921 shares during the period. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $53,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 30.6% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $9,791,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $1,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of FCX opened at $38.00 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

