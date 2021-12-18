Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan makes up about 1.5% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 46.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,465 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 219,741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14.4% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,460 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 85.8% during the third quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 433,067 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $14,088,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $38.00 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $46.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.70. The company has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

