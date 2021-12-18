Freicoin (FRC) Price Hits $0.0117 on Major Exchanges

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Freicoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Freicoin has a market capitalization of $671,963.16 and $36.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Freicoin has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Freicoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000213 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

Freicoin (FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com . Freicoin’s official website is freico.in

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Buying and Selling Freicoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Freicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Freicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.