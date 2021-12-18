Frontier (FRONT) Reaches Market Cap of $50.55 Million

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Frontier has a total market cap of $50.55 million and approximately $23.73 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001452 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Frontier has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00041627 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007637 BTC.

Frontier Profile

FRONT is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,387,500 coins. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

