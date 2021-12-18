FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

FSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $148,250. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 141.8% during the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 11,851,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,922,000 after buying an additional 6,949,129 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 192.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,577,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,972,000 after buying an additional 3,670,988 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 13.8% during the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,465,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,426,000 after purchasing an additional 542,655 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 0.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,920,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 16.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,690,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,307,000 after purchasing an additional 377,624 shares in the last quarter. 29.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.53. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.34%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

