FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Short Interest Update

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the November 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NYSE:FSK traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $20.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,604,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,657. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average of $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.53. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $23.44.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.34%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $148,250. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSK. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 54.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $215,000. 29.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.