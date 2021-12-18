FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Short Interest Update

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the November 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
NYSE:FSK traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $20.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,604,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,657. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average of $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.53. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $23.44.
FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.
In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $148,250. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSK. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 54.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $215,000. 29.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FS KKR Capital Company Profile
FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.
Featured Article: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.