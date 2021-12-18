FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR) Shares Down 0.4%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR)’s stock price was down 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.77 and last traded at $32.77. Approximately 4,602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 15,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.89.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 328.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 24,096 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth $18,440,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000.

