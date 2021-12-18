FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Short Interest Down 29.1% in November

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the November 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 946,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

FTC Solar stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,622,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,425. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67. FTC Solar has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTCI shares. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FTC Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.06.

In other news, CEO Sean Hunkler acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $151,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. 25.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

